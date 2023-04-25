Juvenile arrested with fentanyl, firearms in Anderson

Police reportedly confiscated 67 grams of Fentanyl pills and several guns from the car of a juvenile on Monday night.

ANDERSON, Ind. — A juvenile who was reportedly found with fentanyl and firearms was taken into custody on Monday, April 24, after fleeing from Indiana State Police in Anderson, police said.

Around 10:13 p.m., Troopers from the Indiana State Police Pendleton District were patrolling the area of Forkner Street and 13th Street in Anderson, Indiana.

A trooper allegedly noticed a black Dodge Charger with an expired license plate and stopped it.

As soon as that trooper activated his lights, the trooper claims the driver of the Dodge got out of the car and ran. The car was left in gear and continued rolling down the roadway, according to police.

The front seat passenger then got behind the wheel and tried to escape. During the pursuit, police said the Dodge entered an apartment complex and came to a dead end. The second driver then tried to run, according to police.

The trooper was able to take the juvenile into custody with the assistance of officers from the Anderson Police Department .

A search of the Dodge Charger revealed approximately 67 grams of fentanyl pills, along with a loaded 5.56 caliber semi-automatic rifle with a 45 round magazine and a loaded .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol.