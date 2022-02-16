Juvenile arrested in kidnapping at Lebanon children's home

According to police, a juvenile had taken a staff member and two other juveniles hostage in an attempt to get to Indianapolis.

LEBANON, Indiana — A juvenile is facing a series of charges in an alleged kidnapping from the Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home.

Lebanon officers were called to State Road 39 at the I-65 overpass around 11 a.m. on Feb. 13. The responding officer was able to get the juvenile in custody without anyone being hurt.

According to police, the staff member from IUMCH said the juvenile grabbed her by the mouth and a butter knife was held at her side. She said she was told to get the car keys and take him to Indianapolis. When she told him she couldn't, because she was watching two other children, he made those children get in the car, too.

The staff member said she was able to convince the boy to put the butter knife in the glove box because it was scaring her while she was driving. She said that when they came to a stop at the I-65 overpass, one of the juveniles in the back grabbed the suspect and she was able to escape to a nearby business and call 911.