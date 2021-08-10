Jury recommends life without parole for woman convicted of killing 10-year-old stepdaughter

Investigators found the body of Skylea Carmack in a plastic bag in a shed behind her home.

A Gas City woman found guilty of killing her stepdaughter is expected to be sentenced to life in prison.

The jury recommended the life sentence without the chance of parole for Amanda Carmack.

Jurors found Carmack guilty of murder, neglect of a dependent and strangulation in 10-year-old Skylea Carmack's death.

Police found the girl's body in a shed in September 2019.

According to court documents, Carmack told police Skylea had taken a charm bracelet from one of the other children who lived in the home.

She told Skylea to clean her room while she prepared dinner.

Carmack said Skylea never came down for dinner and when she went to check on her, she was not in her room.

Documents said Carmack was vague with investigators about where she was when Skylea went missing. When asked if she did anything to cause her to disappear, she said "I don't remember" or "It doesn't matter."

A detective asked if she killed Skylea and Carmack did not admit or deny it.

Police arrested Carmack after Skylea's body was found in a plastic bag in a shed behind her home.