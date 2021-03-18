Jury finds Bargersville man guilty after shots fired at officer

According to the prosecutor, 28-year-old Andrew McQuinn repeatedly said he shot at the police "because that’s what we do."

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — A jury has found a 28-year-old man from Bargersville guilty on all counts after an incident last year in which he fired shots at an officer.

Bargersville police were called to the Clary Crossing Apartments in Bargersville on Feb. 9, 2020 on a report of a domestic incident possibly involving a firearm. The victim's parents called police to report the incident.

According to police, Andrew McQuinn had been drinking all day and got into an argument with the victim. He reportedly slapped her and threw her to the ground as well.

As an officer approached the scene, McQuinn fired six shots toward the officer. The officer left in his vehicle to enter from another area in the complex. When the officer returned, he saw McQuinn lying on his stomach on the sidewalk with his hands up.

McQuinn was taken into custody. None of the bullets hit the officer or his vehicle.

Eleven witnesses testified against McQuinn during the two-day trial, including the victim, her parents and multiple officers. McQueen reportedly told the victim that there "was going to be a shootout" even before having interaction with police that night.

According to prosecutor Joe Villanueva, McQuinn repeatedly said he shot at the police "because that’s what we do."

The jury declared guilty verdicts on all counts:

Attempted murder, Level 1 felony

Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, Level 4 felony

Domestic battery, Level 6 felony

Theft of a firearm, Level 6 felony

Possession of a handgun without a license, Class A misdemeanor

McQuinn chose to plead guilty and admitted to having a previous conviction for battery on a pregnant woman from 2015.

"I hope this serves as a valuable lesson that my office will vigorously prosecute cases of individuals who try to take the lives of our local law enforcement officers, and if we secure a conviction, [we] will work to ensure they spend decades in prison 'because that’s what we do,'" Villanueva said.