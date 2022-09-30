Jury convicts Indianapolis man of murder in 2020 shooting during south side apartment argument

Lamonteon Williams fled the scene but was eventually arrested in March 2021 and charged in the case.

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced 24-year-old Lamonteon Williams has been convicted of murder and criminal recklessness for the Aug. 2020 shooting of his roommate, Daniel Johnson Jr.

Williams was convicted after a three-day trial on both felony counts.

On the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, police were dispatched to the 400 block of Sandra Lane in the Country Club Apartments, near Madison and Troy avenues on the city’s south side, on reports of a person shot.

Officers found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds, all stemming from an argument that took place inside the apartment. It was later learned a dispute over money led to the shootings.

Police said a child was inside the apartment at the time but was unharmed.

Two other people were injured in the shooting but survived.

Williams fled the scene but was eventually arrested in March 2021 and charged in the case.

“We continue to see a troubling trend of minor conflicts resulting in gun violence,” Mears said when announcing Williams' conviction on Friday. “Far too often, we see families of young people destroyed by split-second decisions to resort to firearms. As a community, we must empower and equip our youth with the conflict resolution skills to disrupt the deadly cycle of gun violence in these moments.”

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. in Marion County Criminal Court 29.