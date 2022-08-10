Jury convicts Indianapolis man for selling drugs that killed co-worker

The jury found 52-year-old Kurt Russell’s actions led to the death of his co-worker in January 2020.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County jury convicted an Indianapolis man Wednesday for dealing a controlled substance resulting in death.

The jury found 52-year-old Kurt Russell’s actions led to the death of his co-worker, 28-year-old Maxwell Timbrook.

Prosecutors said Russell provided heroin to Timbrook that was cut with fentanyl. According to an autopsy, Timbrook’s death was a result of acute drug intoxication and the high level of fentanyl in his system.

“May this verdict serve as a warning to all would be drug dealers — that in Boone County, we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law,” Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood said. “This is the first case, under the new law, to go to a jury trial in Boone County and one of only a handful in the state of Indiana,” Eastwood added.

Russell will be sentenced Sept. 26 and faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

"All law enforcement agencies need to be more proactive in these investigations and use this tool to hold drug dealers accountable for their actions and the resulting deaths in our communities,” Eastwood said.