Jury convicts Indiana man of neglect, other charges after son dies from eating meth

Curtis Collman II didn't call for help after his 8-year-old son ate a plate of methamphetamine that the boy thought was cereal.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A southern Indiana man was found guilty for failing to call for help after his 8-year-old son overdose from eating a large amount of methamphetamine.

A jury in Jackson County convicted 43-year-old Curtis Collman II on felony charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, intimidation and possession of methamphetamine, WAVE-TV reported. He was also found guilty of misdemeanor charges of theft and pointing a firearm.

Police said the boy, Curtis Collman III, thought the meth was cereal when he ate several grams of the drug that was on a plate in the home where he was living with his father in June 2018. Investigators noted the amount the child consumed - 180 times the lethal amount - would have been enough to kill an adult.

The boy's father told a friend, who said the younger Collman may need medical care, but Collman refused to call 911 and threatened the friend's life with a gun when she tried to call for help.

After taking his son to his mother's house, the child became stiff and began turning blue. Police say Collman II then tried to perform CPR on his son, but still didn't call 911. Eventually, his father called, but the child had already died.