Jury convicts Daleville man in grandfather's murder

Trent D. Kreegar was found guilty Friday and faces a March 24 sentencing.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County jury deliberated for a little more than five hours Friday before finding a Daleville man guilty in the September 2021 murder of his grandfather.

Trent D. Kreegar was convicted of murder and aggravated battery and faces a prison sentence of up to 65 years.

Evidence presented at the trial indicated Kreegar struck the 67-year-old victim several times with a blunt object and kicked him in the midsection and head. While the victim was on the ground, Kreegar threw a steel wheelbarrow on top of him, fracturing 25 of the man's ribs.

“Robert Huffman would have turned 69 years old today," said Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman. "I am proud of my co-counsel, deputy prosecutor Doug Mawhorr, investigator Gala Laughner, and ISP detective Ron Halbert for their hard work and dedication in this case. I could not have asked for a better trial team.”