Judge seeking evaluators to determine if man charged with murdering Elwood officer has an intellectual disability

ANDERSON, Ind. — A jury trial is still at least more than a year away for the man charged with the murder of Elwood Police Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz. But several legal issues still must be decided before the trial begins, including whether Carl Boards could face the death penalty.

Madison County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Hopper said during a hearing Tuesday that he is still seeking out evaluators for the next 45 days who will determine if Boards has an intellectual disability. That could remove the death penalty from the case.

Most of the pretrial conference was spent with the defense arguing for more time and more access for Boards to review the evidence against him. Defense attorney Joe Duepner suggested that at the current rate, his client would not be ready for a trial until 2036.

The judge tripled the amount of time each week that Boards will have access to the law library at the Miami Correctional Facility, the state prison where he is held for safekeeping awaiting trial. The judge ordered Boards be allowed to visit the law library up to 12 hours a week to review discovery in his case, some of which is digital data requiring the use of a computer. The judge also ordered that Boards be allowed to have any written documents in the case with him in his cell.

But the judge specifically mandated that about 250 autopsy photos of Shahnavaz can only be viewed by Boards in the law library.

The officer's father, Matt Shahnavaz, along with Elwood Police Chief Jason Brizendine and other officers attended the hearing.

The judge denied a motion for Boards to appear in court in regular handcuffs rather than higher security shackles that are used by the Indiana Department of Correction in transporting high risk inmates.

The defense is also asking for a change of venue in this high profile case. But the judge has previously said he will not rule on that until much closer to the trial.