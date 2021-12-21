IMPD arrests 26-year-old man in series of robberies

Jovonni Sanders is facing 35 charges, including armed robbery, robbery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm at another and criminal recklessness.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 26-year-old man who is believed to be connected to 10 robberies in Indianapolis.

On Dec. 21, 2021, the IMPD Covert Robbery Unit started investigating a series of business robberies.

Detectives identified 26-year-old Jovonni Sanders, of Indianapolis, as a suspect.

A judge granted a search warrant for the suspect's vehicle and home, where investigators found evidence connected to the robberies.

Sanders was taken into custody Friday, April 1, 2022, in the 8300 block of Michigan Road, near West 86th Street, on the city's northwest side.

Sanders is believed to be connected to the following robberies:

Dec. 5, 2021, at 1:44 a.m. at the Shell gas station at 2960 S. Meridian St.

Dec. 5, 2021, at 2:15 a.m. at Speedway gas station at 5345 S. East St.

Dec. 6, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. at 21st Amendment Liquor at 3939 S. Keystone Ave.

Dec. 26, 2021, at 8:05 p.m. at Speedway gas station at 401 Kentucky Ave.

Dec. 26, 2021, at 8:56 p.m. at Shell gas station at 7020 McFarland Blvd.

Jan. 2, 2022, at 6:33 p.m. at Village Pantry at 1415 W. 86th St.

Jan. 17, 2022, at 2:03 p.m. at Dollar General at 6908 Madison Ave.

Jan. 20, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at Super Tacos at 7853 N. Michigan Road

March 5, 2022, at 7 a.m. at Circle K at 6402 W. 10th St.

March 8, 2022, at 8:15 p.m. at Dollar Tree at 3489 W. 86th St.

Sanders is facing 35 charges, including armed robbery, robbery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm at another and criminal recklessness.

He is scheduled to have his initial hearing Friday, Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. A jury trial is preliminarily scheduled for Feb. 6, 2023.