JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after a shooting in Johnson County Friday.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department said they received a call of a shooting in the Foxberry Trace subdivision shortly before 5 p.m.

Deputies arrived to find two people shot. One of the shooting victims died at the scene.

Medics transported another person to Eskenazi Hospital.