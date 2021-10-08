Johnson County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

Scammers pretending to be from the sheriff's office are attempting to solicit money over the phone.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a telephone scam.

According to the sheriff's office, scammers are making calls pretending to be members of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. The number they call from is often made to appear as one of the office's legitimate phone numbers, though the calls have also come from other numbers.

There is another scam phone call going around pretending to be from a member of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.... Posted by Johnson County Indiana Sheriff's Office on Friday, October 8, 2021

The callers usually try to convince people they're collecting donations or they owe money for a warrant or other court-related issue. The scammers then try to solicit payment via credit card, gift card, or other methods.

The sheriff's office said that they never collect money over the phone for any reason.

Anyone looking get in touch with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office should call their direct phone line at 317-736-9155.