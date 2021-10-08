Johnson County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a telephone scam.
According to the sheriff's office, scammers are making calls pretending to be members of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. The number they call from is often made to appear as one of the office's legitimate phone numbers, though the calls have also come from other numbers.
The callers usually try to convince people they're collecting donations or they owe money for a warrant or other court-related issue. The scammers then try to solicit payment via credit card, gift card, or other methods.
The sheriff's office said that they never collect money over the phone for any reason.
Anyone looking get in touch with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office should call their direct phone line at 317-736-9155.
