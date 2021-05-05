Johnson County prosecutor seeking Red Flag law against woman accused of trying to shoot child

Police seized a rifle and pistol from the home and the prosecutor doesn't want Linda Bermann to get those guns back or any others.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Johnson County prosecutor is looking to use Indiana's Red Flag law to keep a Greenwood woman from getting another gun.

Linda Bermann, 35, is facing an attempted murder charge. She's accused of loading a rifle, walking into a child's room, pointing the rifle at them and pulling the trigger. The gun jammed or misfired and the children in the home called 911.

Bermann allegedly put the gun down and waited for officers to arrive. She was taken to the hospital and then to jail.

Police seized a rifle and pistol from the home and the prosecutor doesn't want Bermann to get those guns back or any others.

“I take the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Johnson County very seriously,” said Johnson County Prosecutor Joe Villanueva. “However, I will not hesitate to seek a hearing to suspend those rights if there is evidence to show that they are a danger to themselves or the community.”