Johnson County man arrested as part of gun-drug ring investigation in Greenfield

Police launched an investigation this summer after they started to see a lot of calls involving teens who had guns, some of them at Greenfield's Riley Park.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A 19-year-old man is in the Hancock County Jail following an investigation into a youth gun ring.

Police say the arrest of Christopher Kantmann is all part of a larger investigation launched this summer by Greenfield police after they started to see a lot of calls involving teens who had guns, some of them at Greenfield's Riley Park.

"Anytime you have a gun, it's serious, but when you mix guns and teens, then it gets concerning," said Greenfield Police Chief Brian Hartman.

That concern led Greenfield police to conduct a four-month-long investigation.

"There were several instances where we stopped cars and there were drugs and guns and juveniles," Hartman explained.

Those juveniles had cell phones with social media apps.

"They started tracking cell phones and Instagram and Snapchat, all these apps that these juveniles were using, and it just kept getting bigger," Hartman said.

That widening circle, court documents show, led investigators to Kantmann, arrested last week in his home in Greenwood.

Police say Kantmann used Snapchat to offer giveaways to contact new potential buyers.

According to charging documents, police found evidence in Kantmann's home that linked him to at least two gun sales to teens in Greenfield, along with several other guns and drugs that police confiscated.

Kantmann's arrest comes after police say they've already served 20 search warrants as part of this larger investigation into teens have illegal guns and drugs.

Those warrants led to them taking several illegal guns off the street, along with up to 10 arrests of both juveniles and adults.

All of it part of a wider ring in which police believe they've put a significant dent.