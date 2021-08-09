Johnson County law enforcement cracking down on catalytic converter sales

Officers learned of 203 catalytic converter transactions at the 11 Johnson County locations in just one day.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Law enforcement agencies in Johnson County are cracking down on catalytic converter sales and making businesses aware of new state requirements.

Officers from multiple agencies observed and audited nearly a dozen metal recycling centers in the county.

Indiana law requires metal recycling businesses to permit any law enforcement official to enter the business for the purpose of inspecting the records the business is required to maintain for all catalytic converter sales.

Officers learned of 203 catalytic converter transactions at the 11 Johnson County locations in just one day. The sellers were from all over Indiana and even out of state.

“That is a staggering number,” said Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess “And that is why we want to focus on getting this under control. It’s not the legitimate business owner who is bringing in 15 converters at a time that’s a concern, it is the individual bringing in one converter. These are the situations where the part was likely stolen from a vehicle.”

Officers did stop 14 of the cars visiting the metal recycling centers for traffic violations. Eight people were arrested for narcotics, active warrants and driving violations.