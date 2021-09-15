Johnson County law enforcement agencies work together on narcotics sweep

Agencies worked together on "Operation United Front."

JOHNSON COUNTY, Indiana — Law enforcement officers in Johnson County are discussing a narcotics sweep Wednesday.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Franklin Police Department, Greenwood Police and the Johnson County Prosecutor's Office worked together "on Operation United Front."

Prosecutor Joe Villanueva said the operation targeted 34 people in an attempt to get drugs off the street. On Wednesday, 25 of the 34 individuals were in custody. They range in age from 24 to 60, and included two mother/daughter combos. The suspects came from all over central Indiana.

Villanueva said there were 67 charges stemming from the investigation. Of the 67 charges, 38 of them were related to meth. Other drugs involved in the investigation included cocaine, heroin, Xanax, and even suboxone.

Franklin Police Department Chief Kirby Cochran noted the importance of getting the drugs off the street, especially in Franklin. He said in the last three months alone, police have responded to 38 overdose calls, and eight of those resulted in deaths.

Villanueva said Operation United Front had been in the works for "a while," but COVID delayed it.