IMPD makes arrest in southwest side homicide

John Moreno, 27, has been charged with murder for the death of 54-year-old Donna Howes.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers have arrested a man for a woman's murder on the southwest side of Indianapolis earlier this month.

Homicide detectives announced the arrest of 27-year-old John Moreno on Wednesday. Moreno is accused of killing 54-year-old Donna Howes on Sunday, Feb. 7.

Just after 1 p.m. that day, officers responded to the 1000 block of Hardin Boulevard, near I-465 and West Washington Street, on a report of a death investigation. When they arrived, they found Howes suffering from trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later, the Marion County Coroner's Office revealed Howes had been shot to death.

According to court documents, Moreno has officially been charged with murder and is scheduled for an initial hearing on Friday.