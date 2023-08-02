Man arrested for alleged role in woman's death on Indy's near southeast side

Police found 54-year-old Melisa Hansboro dead inside a home in the 1700 block of Spruce Street, near Shelby Street and East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives arrested a 64-year-old man for his alleged role in a woman's death on the city's near southeast side in June.

Police arrested Jerry Lewis, and prosecutors formally charged him with murder.

Lewis' initial court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 1 p.m.

Around 9:15 p.m. on June 1, police responded to check on a person at a home in the 1700 block of Spruce Street, near Shelby Street and East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive

Police arrived and found an unresponsive woman with injuries consistent with trauma. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives later determined the woman had been shot. She was later identified as 54-year-old Melisa Hansboro.

The Marion County Coroner said she died from a gunshot wound and her manner of death was declared a homicide.

Detectives were later able to identify Lewis as a suspect in Hansboro's death. Officials obtained an arrest warrant July 26 and arrested Lewis five days later.