Man sentenced to 75 years for 2019 shooting that killed 1, injured another

Jermaine Lamar shot Latashia Sims while she was asleep in the back seat of a truck he was driving. She later died.

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a man Monday for a shooting that killed one woman and seriously injured another in 2019.

A jury convicted Jermaine Lamar in April of murder, attempted murder and carrying a handgun without a license. The charges stem from an incident that happened Nov. 20, 2019.

Two women were found shot in a truck Lamar was driving in Hendricks County. Lamar had flagged down a Hendricks County Sheriff's deputy for help. Both of the women were taken to Indianapolis hospitals in critical condition. One of them, Latashia Sims, later died.

IMPD took over the investigation after determining the shooting happened inside Marion County limits. Lamar had been driving Sims and the other victim home when he got into an argument with the surviving victim.

During that argument, Lamar shot Sims, who was asleep in the back seat, before shooting the woman who survived.

"This was the definition of a senseless act with horrific consequences," Prosecutor Ryan Mears said at the time of Lamar's conviction. "Ms. Sims tragically lost her life while she was sleeping as a result of the defendant's choice to escalate a minor dispute with a firearm."