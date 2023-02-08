Man convicted of murder in 2020 fatal shooting on Indy's far east side

Jeremy Satisfield was convicted after a two-day trial of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was convicted in the June 2020 murder of another man on the far east side of Indianapolis.

A jury found Jeremy Satisfield guilty of murdering Zyair Herron after a two-day trial. He was also convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

On June 19, 2020, officers were called to a home in the 4000 block of Hampshire Court, near the intersection of 42nd Street and North Post Road. Inside, they found Herron dead. He had been shot several times.

Prosecutors say surveillance footage in the area showed Satisfield get out of a car and head to the home before the murder happened. He was also seen returning to the same vehicle and leaving the area shortly after.

Four days later, investigators arrested Satisfield. They also found the murder weapon when they made the arrest.