Jennings County mother charged after 5-year-old found 'unresponsive' after eating THC gummies

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A Jennings County mother is facing charges after a 5-year-old was found unresponsive after eating THC gummies.

Amanda Johnson is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury.

On Feb. 2, deputies were called to a home in Spencer for an unconscious child. The girl was flown to the hospital by medical helicopter, and police said she did not regain consciousness until a day later.

Investigators claim the 5-year-old had been exposed to a pack of THC-infused gummies on Feb. 1 and was acting abnormal and lethargic. Police said emergency crews were not called until the next day when the girl was found unconscious.

Police said their investigation found this was the second time the child had THC-infused products, but the first time was never reported.