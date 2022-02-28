Mom of murdered 11-month-old Indiana girl sentenced to 2 1/2 years

Jennifer Coburn, 33, of Plymouth, pleaded guilty last month to neglect of a dependent under a plea agreement in the death of her daughter, Mercedes Lain.

PLYMOUTH, Ind. — A judge has sentenced the mother of a murdered 11-month-old northern Indiana girl to 2 1/2 years in jail.

Jennifer Coburn, 33, of Plymouth, pleaded guilty last month to neglect of a dependent under a plea agreement. She was sentenced Friday, the South Bend Tribune reported.

Police found the body of 11-month-old Mercedes Lain in a wooded area near the Marshall-Starke County line last August.

The child's father, Kenneth Lain of Grovertown, pleaded guilty last month to neglect of a dependent under a plea agreement. He also was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison.

A family friend, Justin Miller, 37, was recently sentenced to 65 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder in Mercedes’ beating death.

Lain reported Mercedes missing on Aug.15, prompting a search by local, state and federal law enforcement. Miller eventually told police he hit and killed Mercedes at a home in Mishawaka and took her to a remote part of Starke County, where her body was later found.

Coburn’s sentencing marks the conclusion of the three criminal cases that stemmed from Mercedes’ disappearance and murder.