3rd man convicted for 2018 murder of Indianapolis pizza delivery driver

Jason Epeards is set to be sentenced Dec. 10 for the robbery and murder of Lavon Drake in August 2018.

INDIANAPOLIS — A third person has been convicted for the August 2018 killing of a pizza delivery driver in Indianapolis.

After a three-day trial, a jury convicted Jason Epeards of murder and robbery of Lavon Drake Friday. Two other people, Jasean Dale and Juwann Terry, have already been convicted and sentenced for their roles in the crime.

Prosecutors said the three of them lured Drake into a vacant home on the east side of Indianapolis the day he was killed. He was training to be a manager at his job and had come in to help deliver pizzas.

IMPD officers responded when Drake's manager notified police he had not returned from the delivery. An autopsy found Drake had been shot multiple times.

Terry pleaded guilty to murder and robbery in 2019. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison. In July, a judge also sentenced Dale to 60 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of the crimes.

"Lavon Drake was a good young man who led by example. He worked hard and was senselessly murdered while simply doing his job," said Prosecutor Ryan Mears after Dale's sentencing. "My thoughts are with the Drake family as they continue to show dignity and grace while we work to bring them justice."