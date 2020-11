The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from their injuries.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4500 block of Jamestown Court, which is near E. 46th Street and N. Arlington Avenue, around 7 p.m. Thursday.

The victim of the shooting was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced deceased.