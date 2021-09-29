Man sentenced for 2019 Zionsville Rail Trail murder

James Hughes pleaded guilty but mentally ill to the murder of Samuel Bennett.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A judge sentenced a Zionsville man to a 50-year prison sentence after a guilty plea in a 2019 murder.

James Hughes, 26, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to the murder of Samuel Bennett. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 50 years at the Department of Correction, with five years suspended, followed by two years of probation.

The murder happened April 28, 2019. Zionsville residents reported hearing gunshots around the Rail Trail near Zionsville Town Hall. Bennett had been running on the trail that morning. Police found his body near the town hall, and investigators determined the fatal shooting was a random act of violence.

According to court documents, Hughes' mother and father both told police they knew why officers had come when they spoke to them.

Hughes' father told officers that Hughes' mother told him Hughes confessed to her.

DNA testing on the gun believed to be used in the murder matched James Hughes'. Muddy footprints found near the gun also matched shoes belonging to Hughes.

Police arrested Hughes Wednesday, May 8 for the murder.

At the time of the arrest, Bennett's family issued a statement:

"Our family is grateful to the various law enforcement agencies and officers for their thorough and swift action leading to the arrest. We appreciate the outpouring of support from the community and ask only to be provided with privacy and your continued prayers as we deal with the unimaginable loss of our beloved Sam."