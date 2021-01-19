Jackson County woman arrested after being found in someone's backyard dog kennel

Police said Denise Konkle, 40, resisted arrest and attempted to remove the officer's firearm from its holster.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana woman was arrested over the weekend for resisting arrest and attempting to disarm a police officer after she was found in someone's backyard dog kennel.

Police were called to the 1300 block of North County Road 825 West in Medora, Indiana, on Sunday, Jan.17 around 2:30 a.m. about an unknown woman in their dog kennel in the backyard.

Police said Denise Konkle, 40, of Norman, Indiana, became belligerent when asked to leave the property.

When the officer arrived, he asked Konkle to exit the dog kennel, but she refused. While he was attempting to remove her from the dog kennel, Konkle reportedly tried to remove the officer's firearm from its holster. The officer used his Taser and was able to place her in handcuffs.

Police said Konkle continued resisting arrest while in handcuffs and kicked another responding officer, but he was not seriously injured.

Konkle faces the following charges: