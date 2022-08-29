IUPUI study measures impact of gun violence on survivors' families

A new study from IUPUI found nonfatal shootings increased by nearly 10% during the pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — The gun violence we've been seeing in Indianapolis is having an impact beyond the survivors.

A new study from IUPUI found nonfatal shootings increased by nearly 10% during the pandemic. The research concluded the impact of gun violence has a ripple effect on the survivor's family.

Researchers discovered there was a 3% increase in mental health needs for young family members of the survivors. Many of the young family members suffered disruptive behavior disorder, stress and anxiety disorders, plus depression and mood disorders.

"We need to address gun violence as a public health crisis, that it is. Experiencing gun violence every day in the community is not normal and should not be considered normal. No matter what caused the shooting, there's always trauma associated with each shooting. And, that emotional and physical trauma needs to be addressed," said IUPUI assistant professor Lauren McGee.