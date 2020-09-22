IUPUI police investigating reported rape and cases of fondling

IUPD is making additional patrols of the Business Building and surrounding buildings.

INDIANAPOLIS — IUPUI is reporting a rape on campus and instances of someone fondling people.

The reported rape happened Sept. 17 during the afternoon hours at the Business SPEA Building on West Michigan Street. The victim did not know their attacker.

IUPUI is also reporting two instances of sexual assault at North Hall on W. North Street. It was reported the suspect assaulted two victims through nonconsensual sexual touching on Sept. 12 and Sept. 21.