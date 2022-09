Police believe he stole a large amount of electrical wire from a construction site at the Health Science Building.

INDIANAPOLIS — The IUPUI Police Department is asking for help identifying a theft suspect.

The man is accused of entering the construction site at the Health Science Building, located at 1050 Wishard Blvd., on Aug. 17. Once inside, police believe he stole a large amount of electrical wire.

There have been several thefts at the construction site since.