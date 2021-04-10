IUPUI issues alert to take shelter as police search for armed robbery suspect

IUPUI said there was an attempted armed robbery with a handgun on the Canal near Indiana Avenue and West Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — IUPUI issued a warning to its students to take shelter due to a man on campus with a gun.

The university tweeted Monday night that there was an attempted armed robbery with a handgun on the Canal near Indiana Avenue and West Street.

IUPUI students were told to "take safe shelter" and stay away from the area as police looked for the armed robbery suspect, who IUPUI said was reported on campus.

IUPUI Update! An armed robbery has been reported on the canal near Indiana Ave & West Street. Avoid the area or take safe shelter. Investigation is continuing. — IUPUI (@IUPUI) October 5, 2021

Shortly after midnight, a little more than an hour after the initial alert, the university tweeted that the threat was no longer imminent and that people on campus could resume their normal activities, while remaining vigilant.

IUPUI Final Update: Investigation is ongoing. Threat is no longer imminent. Resume normal routine but remain vigilant. See https://t.co/4qMyrKFloZ for additional info. — IUPUI (@IUPUI) October 5, 2021