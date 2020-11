People are being asked to take shelter and lock their doors.

INDIANAPOLIS — IUPUI is alerting people to an armed person on campus.

The men were seen in the area of the ICTC Building at 535 W. Michigan St. with one of the men reportedly carrying what looked like a rifle.

At this point, officers have not been able to locate any suspects matching the witness description and are continuing to search.

IUPUI Final Update: IUPD has completed a search of the area and buildings. No suspects or weapons were found. Resume normal campus activities. — IUPUI (@IUPUI) November 3, 2020