IU professor among 160 arrested in Ohio human trafficking crackdown

RICHMOND, Ind. — A weeklong human trafficking crackdown brought 160 arrests in Ohio — including an Indiana University assistant professor.

The initiative, known as "Operation Buyer’s Remorse," took place from Sept. 25-30 "in every corner of the state," Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a news release.

According to Yost, Ramesh Karki was among those arrested. A university website lists him as an associate professor of mathematics and previously worked at the University of Toledo.

The youngest person arrested is 17 and the oldest is 84.

"Those arrested come from all backgrounds, including an EMT, nurses, educators, retirees, former law enforcement officers, self-employed individuals, delivery drivers and others," Yost said.

Authorities said 149 suspects "seeking to buy sex were arrested and charged with engaging in prostitution. Additional arrests included two individuals for seeking to have sex with minors and six for promoting prostitution. Others were arrested for illegally possessing narcotics and/or firearms, or because there were outstanding warrants against them."

There were also search warrants conducted at 11 massage parlors suspected of human trafficking activities.

"Nearly 100 law enforcement agencies and service organizations participated in this operation – I am grateful for each and every partner who dedicated their time and resources, as we all play a key role in the fight against human trafficking,” Yost said. “Our message is simple: Don’t buy sex in Ohio!"

Officers interviewed 104 human trafficking survivors, who were provided services from health care and social service organizations.