'It's been really difficult' | Indy woman raising grandkids after driver takes daughter's life

Kiana Burns was heading to pick up her boyfriend after work, when police say driver Kelli Anderson hit her going 68.7 miles per hour.

INDIANAPOLIS — The four children who lost their mother, Kiana Burns, 28, in a car crash last June, are now living with their grandmother, Denise Gatling, on the east side.

"I do this 'cause I love them and they are my grandkids, but I also do this for her," Gatling said.

Burns was killed in an eight-car pile up on Keystone Avenue.

"Everything Kiana just stopped June 9," Gatling said. "It took us a good couple months to come to the reality that was how it's going to be, like she's not here anymore."

"She was sitting right there at that light at 52nd and Keystone, getting ready to turn left. She was the one right in the back and so she took the hit and it kinda pushed her car up underneath the one in front of her, and it just caused a chain reaction of those eight cars," Gatling said.

The crash happened at 4:45 p.m. Within 20 minutes, Gatling knew something was wrong. Kiana didn't show up at home as planned. She wasn't answering her phone or responding to texts.

"From about five o'clock until a little after ten that night I was just frantically looking for her and trying to find her. By the time it got dark... just knew something happened to her," Gatling said.

The phone rang after ten, it was someone at the hospital.

"At that point, just kind of dropped to my knees in my bedroom on the phone and they told me to get down there, and I did," Gatling said.

Gatling said there was a team of neurologists outside the room at Methodist Hospital where Kiana was being kept alive by machines.

"(They) told me before I even got in the room that she wasn't coming back. I went into the room and she was not recognizable," Gatling said. "I held her hand, I was scared to touch her because she was broken from head to toe. I didn't want to hurt her."

Gatling sat with her daughter for two days before making the decision to donate Kiana's organs and disconnect the machines. Kiana's heart, a lung and both kidneys went to four people.

"She has made people's lives better and their family members' lives better and gave life to people who were losing it and so I keep that at the forefront of my mind all the time," Gatling said.

By late fall, Gatling moved to a home on the east side where the kids had more space and a yard.

"I thank God every day, every day, that none of them were in the car," Gatling said.

The youngest, Janae, was just 8 months old when her mother died.

"She just turned one on Oct. 5, and she is exactly like her mother," Gatling said.

Janae is now walking and mostly stays with Kiana's older sister Ciera and her husband Nate Reed.

"I've never been so in love with anybody ever and she makes me laugh, she makes me smile," Ciera said. "(I) just wanted to really take the pressure off my mom. It would have been really challenging for her to have a baby here, working 8 hours from home, five days a week."

Kenneth is now three and was his mom's shadow.

"We call him K3. No matter where she went, he was with her," Gatling said. "When he sees her picture he will stop and he will point at it, and his eyes will get real big. And so he totally knows who she is and that she's not around."

Kenneth's father moved into Gatling's home to help care for his son.

Jacoby and Noah are now 9 and 6. They remember and miss Mom.

"The two older boys are in therapy – and they have been since this happened – three times a week," Denise said. "It's really been just a whole life adjustment for all of us. I mean this is our new normal, and we're doing the best we can."

Police say Burns was the second person killed by the same driver in three weeks. On May 19, police say Anderson jumped the curb and hit Dr. Brian Dillman, 49, as he walked along the sidewalk in Meridian-Kessler.

Before that, police say Anderson was at fault in five other crashes since 2019. Anderson told police she had a seizure condition. Indiana BMV records reveal Anderson had a valid driver's license at the time of the crashes.

"That is just mind-blowing," Gatling said.

Gatling's attorney, Dustin Fregiato said laws in five states require health care providers to notify the BMV if someone is at risk of losing consciousness. Indiana is not one of them.

"To me that just seems like common sense, like if you've got somebody out there that has had not just a handful of accidents, a lot of accidents, within a short period of time because of a medical condition. It just seems elementary to me that somebody would be required to contact the BMV. So, we are definitely seeking legislation to get that to become a law," Gatling said.

Changing Indiana law is a big undertaking that will require legislative and community support, which so far this family has in abundance.

Indianapolis Metro Police officers came over to celebrate the boys' birthdays.

Strangers sent toys for Christmas and businesses provided tickets to Colts and Pacers games.

So many people donated diapers, Gatling didn't need to buy any for six months.

"It's been really overwhelming and heartwarming to see how people have come together to take care of us," Gatling said.

On the eve of her 53rd birthday, Gatling's life is dramatically different from what she had imagined.

"It's been really difficult. I still really haven't had the chance to grieve for Kiana because I have to be on the go all the time with the kids. And so for me, to just sit down and talk about her is difficult," Gatling said.

But Gatling finds comfort knowing she's doing exactly what Kiana would want – providing for and loving her kids.

"They are wonderful, they are great, they are going to be fine. I'm going to be fine and I'll see her again some day and I can't wait."

Anderson's other crashes

Investigators say Anderson is at fault for five more crashes in Indianapolis in the past few years:

On Aug. 3, 2019, Anderson was driving north at 6500 N. Meridian Street when she veered off the side of the road, flipping her black Saturn Outlook in a ditch. When officers talked with Anderson, she said she is epileptic and possibly had a seizure because she did not know what happened.

Six months later, on Feb. 20, 2020, a witness said Anderson allegedly ran a stop sign going south on Dean Road at 79th Street and t-boned a car driven by Kyle Simmons, striking the driver’s door. Simmons had stopped, then turned right from 79th Street onto Dean Road. Simmons' car was totaled. She went to the hospital in an ambulance but had no serious injuries.

"For the damage she did to my car, and the impact, she had to have been driving at least 40, 45 miles an hour,” said Simmons. “I'm very lucky I'm still alive."

The insurance company for the owner of the other vehicle paid for Simmons’ damages and medical expenses. But Kelli Anderson’s name was not on the policy. She never knew the name of the woman who hit her until their crash was listed in the court records.

"It's just unbelievable,” said Simmons. “I just thought it was one incident. But it wasn't. I can't believe she was still able to have her license."

On March 9, 2021, Anderson was driving south on Fall Creek Parkway near the Indiana State Fairgrounds entrance when she ran into the back of another moving vehicle.

Later that year, on Sept. 2, Anderson was traveling south on Allisonville Road when she struck the rear of the car in front of her stopped at the stoplight at 79th Street. The crash caused the other vehicle, driven by Carmen Alvarez Munoz, to spin around into oncoming lane facing the opposite direction. Anderson’s car veered off the roadway and hit a fire hydrant. Carmen's car was repaired. She had some neck and arm soreness.

"The police officer told me the person that hit me, she was taking medications,” said Carmen. “She didn't remember anything about what happened. I don't understand why she or her family let her drive a car."

On May 2, 2022, Anderson was driving south on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Street when she veered off the road and struck a light pole. She told officers another car stopped abruptly in front of her and in order to avoid the other vehicle she turned the car left and ran off the east side of the road along the Crown Hill Cemetery brick fence.