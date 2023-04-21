After citywide gun violence, Indianapolis community leaders continue push for change

Indianapolis are fed up with the violence and the community is too.

INDIANAPOLIS — Constant reporting of gun violence in our community can take a mental toll and it’s especially hard to process when the victims are our teens.

"Gun violence is not going to get our community where it needs to be,” said Officer Samone Burris with IMPD at a crime scene Thursday.

Police are fed up with the violence and the community is too.

“It’s been a tough week,” said Kareem Hines. “We need more of life celebrations and so much less of the celebrations of death.”

Hines is the founder of New B.O.Y. or “New Breed of Youth." They offer a variety of programs for young men.

“We want these young men to know that when they come to New B.O.Y., it’s a family and I think all mentoring programs should use that philosophy because that’s what our young me are needing,” Hines said.

Thursday morning, a 15-year-old Arsenal Tech High School student was shot and killed before he could get on his bus. His classmates then witnessed the aftermath.

“We cannot diminish or try to understate the trauma that our kids are going through,” Hines said.

When it comes to preventing this violence, Hines said it’s a challenge no one can take on alone.

“New B.O.Y. can’t touch east, west, north and south so we need partners across the city,” he said.

Rev. Malachi Walker agrees. He’s been running a youth summer camp for almost three decades. This year, he’s expecting 75 to 100 young men.

“It’s kind of like a lumberjack. You keep chopping at a tree until it falls down. That’s what we have to do. We have to keep on chopping at it,” Walker said.

He said even though the recent violence can be discouraging, it only makes him work harder.

“I can always remember the loss of my daughter when she was gunned down. That right there helps me to keep on. Stay on top of things and keep going. Don’t give up because our young people really need us, and we have to be there for them,” Walker said.

Even though many don't see the small difference or victories with the city's youth, Walker and Hines do every day.

“You see them catching a pass or shooting a ball or just being able to get to the next grade in school. That helps us keep going another day,” Hines said.

You can find more information about New B.O.Y. here.

There is also a youth flag football league for ages 8-17. It starts Saturday. You reach out to Hines at Kareem.hines@att.net or (317) 869-5022.