'It was pure chaos' | Juvenile shot at Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center

A juvenile was injured in a shooting at the Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center Tuesday. Witnesses said the facility was mostly full when the shooting happened.

KOKOMO, Ind. — A juvenile boy was taken into custody after another juvenile boy was shot at Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center Tuesday.

Kokomo police officers went to the family aquatic center, located at 802 W. Park Avenue, shortly after 5 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound. The boy was taken to a local hospital and later flown to Indianapolis for further treatment. Police have not released any further details about his condition.

Deputies from the Howard County Sheriff”s Department located another juvenile leaving the area who was in possession of a firearm and was detained pending further investigation. It’s unclear at this time what charges that juvenile might face in regard to the incident.

Witnesses to the shooting told WTHR's news partner the Kokomo Tribune that Kokomo Beach was mostly full when the shooting happened, and they described the scene as hectic.

Kokomo resident Brittney Miller was visiting the facility with her two young boys when she heard what she thought were fireworks or a car backfiring until she saw people running.

“It was pure chaos,” Miller said. “I just looked up and saw everyone screaming and panicking.”

Miller told the Kokomo Tribune that several of the Kokomo Beach employees quickly ushered patrons to safety, and some people also took cover in the dressing room area.

“It was definitely scary,” she said. “My one son was at the top of the slide when it happened, and so I ran to get him. My sister was supposed to be here but wasn’t, and now she probably won’t ever want to come here.

“This is our home,” Miller added, citing what she feels has been a recent uptick in juvenile-related crime throughout the city. “We just had another one of these shootings recently at Chuck E. Cheese. It’s awful when you have to worry about taking your kid anywhere in this city just because you want to try to get them out of the house.”

According to Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department Superintendent Torrey Roe, it’s unclear at this time how long, if at all, Kokomo Beach will be closed as authorities investigate Tuesday's incident.