'It was already done' | New court docs reveal details on killing of 5-year-old found in suitcase in Indiana

The child was identified as 5-year-old Cairo Jordan from Georgia. He would have turned 6 years old on Oct. 24.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A woman is facing new charges in connection to a little boy whose body was found in a suitcase in rural Washington County in April.

Dawn Coleman is charged with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

A hearing will be held on Dec. 15 to decide if she will be held without bond. Coleman is currently being held in the White County Jail on a $5 million bond.

NOTE: The above video is from the Indiana State Police news conference when the boy was identified and suspects were named.

The child was identified as 5-year-old Cairo Jordan from Georgia. He was never reported to authorities as a missing child. He would have turned 6 years old on Oct. 24.

Two felony arrest warrants were issued for Coleman, 40, of Louisiana and 37-year-old DeJaune Ludie Anderson, of Atlanta, who is the mother of the child.

Coleman was arrested Oct. 19 in San Francisco, California. Members of the SFPD Tactical Unit and ISP arrested her on an out-of-state warrant.

A felony murder arrest warrant was issued for Anderson. She is currently at large and believed to have last been in the Los Angeles area. Police searched for her in the Los Angeles metro area, but so far have had no luck finding her.

Her last known location was the Echo Park area of Los Angeles. However, police say she's known to travel and has recently been to San Francisco, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Houston, Texas.

Anderson is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 135 pounds. She had short, dark brown hair in her last known photo, but she is known to often wear wigs or hair extensions.

According to court documents, police used technology to pull fingerprints from trash bags the boy's body was found in along with the suitcase. The documents claim the fingerprints came back a match to Anderson.

13News learned Anderson was arrested in South Carolina on March 12, 2022, for child endangerment, speeding over 25 mph and failing to stop for officers. Police claimed the pursuit lasted for 30 minutes until Anderson ran out of gas. Coleman was in the car with her and police said Anderson told them Coleman was her sister.

13News has also learned, just about two weeks before the boy's body was found, Anderson was arrested in Louisville for shoplifting and assault. That incident happened March 31.

In court documents released Nov. 21, Coleman gives details of what she said happened when Cairo was killed.

Coleman allegedly said she had been babysitting Cairo after Anderson was arrested in Louisville. She claims that after they picked Anderson up from jail, they went to stay at a cousin's home in Louisville.

A few days later, Coleman allegedly told investigators she came into a bedroom to see Anderson on top of Cairo and the boy was face-down on the mattress. Court documents claim Coleman told investigators "it was already done."

Coleman then claims there were trash bags already in the room and Anderson asked Coleman to help her put Cairo's body into the hard-sided Las Vegas suitcase.

According to the court documents, Coleman claims Anderson talked about her son being possessed as they got into the car and then drove to Indiana to dump the suitcase. Coleman allegedly tells investigators that she carried the suitcase into the woods and left it.

Anderson and Coleman's phones were pinged in Pekin, Indiana – not far from where Cairo's body was found. Additionally, surveillance video from a property owner shows Anderson's car stop on the road where the suitcase was found.

Police said Coleman's Facebook page showed her with the same suitcase that the boy's body was found in.

Court documents allege Anderson's Facebook page had pictures of Cairo and the images matched the autopsy photos of the boy. She also allegedly posted about needing to do an exorcism on her son to remove a "very powerful demonic force." She also allegedly made a post about telling her story in a book or podcast about living with a demonic child.