ISP: Sheriff's deputy shot during pursuit in Vermillion County

The deputy was shot Friday evening near the town of Dana in far western Indiana.

DANA, Ind. — A sheriff's deputy was shot and wounded during a pursuit in western Indiana Friday evening, according to state police.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames confirmed the shooting to 13News' partners at The Tribune-Star. The shooting happened at SR 71 and CR 700 South, near the town of Dana in Vermillion County, which sits on the Indiana-Illinois line about 30 miles north of Terre Haute.

The deputy's condition is not known, Ames told the newspaper.

The pursuit reportedly started in Illinois, involving a suspect in a murder case. A suspect is in custody.