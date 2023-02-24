ISP: Sheriff's deputy shot during pursuit in Vermillion County

DANA, Ind. — A sheriff's deputy was shot and wounded during a pursuit in western Indiana Friday evening, according to state police.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames confirmed the shooting to 13News' partners at The Tribune-Star. The shooting happened at SR 71 and CR 700 South, near the town of Dana in Vermillion County, which sits on the Indiana-Illinois line about 30 miles north of Terre Haute.
The deputy's condition is not known, Ames told the newspaper.
The pursuit reportedly started in Illinois, involving a suspect in a murder case. A suspect is in custody.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details are confirmed.