ISP trooper arrested, charged with battery

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind — An Indiana State Police trooper is facing a battery charge after an investigation in Miami County.

Police arrested Master Trooper Michael Meiser, 43, Thursday. He was booked into the Miami County Jail for misdemeanor battery and has since bonded out.

State Police launched an investigation into Meiser after he allegedly committed battery against another ISP employee. A judge issued an arrest warrant, and police took him into custody Thursday afternoon.

Meiser has been with ISP for 16 years. He was assigned administrative duties, pending the completion of his criminal case and an internal ISP investigation.