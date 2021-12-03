ISP trooper arrests man for attempted rape on I-65

Michael Glover, 38, is also accused of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and public nudity.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A Kentucky man is facing an attempted rape charge after troopers were called to a truck stopped in the lanes of I-65. Michael Glover, 38, is also accused of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and public nudity.

The Indiana State Police post in Sellersburg was called about a truck stopped in the lanes of I-65 around 7 p.m. Thursday without any lights on it.

When the trooper arrived, he allegedly found Michael Glover on top of an unconscious woman. The trooper said the woman was naked from the waste down and it appeared Glover was trying to sexually assault her.

An ambulance was called for the woman, who was still unconscious when they arrived.

The trooper later learned Glover allegedly gave the woman he had recently met a drink as they drove to a grocery store in Kentucky. She didn't know how or why she was found in Indiana.