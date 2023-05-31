ISP: Traffic stop leads to arrest of suspect in Alabama homicide

A trooper discovered that Teddy Donnell Cozart was wanted on a warrant.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A state trooper making a traffic stop near Muncie Wednesday learned the driver of the car was wanted in connection with a homicide.

Trooper Corey Bell stopped a red Ford Focus to investigate for alleged speeding on U.S. 35 near Mt. Pleasant around 4 p.m. Subsequently, police learned the driver, 20-year-old Teddy Donnell Cozart, was being sought by Alabama authorities.

According to an ISP spokesperson, there had been a warrant issued in Andalusia, Alabama stemming from an incident late last year where a man was shot and killed while leaving an apartment complex.

Cozart was held at the Delaware County Jail and is awaiting extradition proceedings.