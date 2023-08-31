ISP: Woman shot by SWAT officer during standoff in Sellersburg

A woman is in the hospital in critical condition after she was shot by an officer during a standoff on Wednesday night.

SELLERSBURG, Ind — A woman is in the hospital in critical condition after she was shot by a police officer during a standoff in Sellersburg on Wednesday night.

Around 10 p.m., Sellersburg Police Department responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Liam Novel Circle, according to an Indiana State Police (ISP) news release.

Officers on scene said they heard shots fired either inside the house or near the residence.

During the standoff, officers determined one woman was inside the house, possibly intoxicated and armed. Authorities say she refused to come out.

"We believe alcohol was probably involved in this situation based on demeanor and what was being said," ISP Sgt. Carey Huls said.

For more than an hour, officers negotiated with the woman as more shots were fired inside the residence, according to officials.

Officers sent a drone around the back of the house and determined the woman was holding a gun. Officials believe she fired multiple weapons during the incident.

Members of the Southeast Regional SWAT Team made entry through the garage. As they entered the property, the woman fired at officers.

"As they made entry into the house, she did fire at the officers," Huls said.

At least one SWAT officer returned fire and shot the woman. She was rushed to UofL Hospital where officials say she has already undergone surgery and is currently in critical condition.

According to ISP officials, the woman was the only one in the house at the time of the shooting and no one else was hurt.

ISP-Sellersburg is investigating this shooting involving Sellersburg PD and the Southeast Regional SWAT Team.

This story is ongoing. We will update with more information as we learn more.

