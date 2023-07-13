ISP: Suspect intentionally struck police cars during northwest Indiana pursuit

The suspect was taken to a hospital to be examined for apparently minor injuries.

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Police arrested an Illinois man Wednesday after a pursuit where is alleged to have intentionally rammed squad cars.

According to an Indiana State Police spokesperson, at around 3:15 p.m., a trooper learned of a car traveling about 5 miles per hour on I-65 near State Road 2.

When the officer tried to stop the car, police say the driver refused to stop and sped away. A pursuit ensued.

When police tried to deploy a tire-deflating device, the spokesperson said the driver appeared to intentionally swerve toward the officer.

At another point during the chase, police say the suspect stopped, then suddenly accelerated, ramming into police cars.

The pursuit ended, the spokesperson said, when the suspect tried to emerge from grassy ditch and ran into a sheriff's vehicle four times before his car became disabled.

The suspect, Thomas J. Sanhamel, 45, was taken to a hospital to be examined for apparently minor injuries. He was then taken to the Lake County Jail on a 48-hour hold. The Lake County Prosecutor's Office will determine any charges.