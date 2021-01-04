Police searching for 2 men wanted for February burglary, shooting in Benton County

Police believe Caleb Oppelt and Paija Bennett have left Indiana and are armed and dangerous.

FOWLER, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are asking for the public's help in finding two men wanted for a February burglary and shooting.

Detectives from the ISP Lafayette Post identified 21-year-old Caleb Oppelt and 23-year-old Paija Bennett as suspects in a burglary and shooting that happened in Fowler, Indiana just after midnight on Feb. 9, 2021.

Police said two people were shot that night. The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

Oppelt is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes. He has an active warrant for his arrest out of Benton County for three crimes:

Two Counts of Burglary - Level 1 felony

Two Counts of Conspiracy to Commit Burglary - Level 1 felony

Two Counts Aggravated Battery - Level 3 felony

Bennett, who also goes by PJ, is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He has an active warrant for his arrest out of Benton County for two counts of burglary.

Detectives believe both Oppelt and Bennett have left the state. They should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who seems them should call 911.