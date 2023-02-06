x
ISP: Road rage complaint leads to arrest of Franklin woman

Police got a call from a motorist who said the driver of another car pointed a handgun at them as they drove along Interstate 74.
BATESVILLE, Ind. — Police said a Johnson County woman was arrested last week after a road rage complaint in southeastern Indiana.

In a press release, Indiana State Police said they got a call from on Friday, Feb. 3 from a motorist who said the driver of another car pointed a handgun at them as they drove west along Interstate 74 near the Indiana/Ohio border.

A short time later, troopers stopped a car around Batesville that matched the description given in the complaint.

An ISP spokesperson said troopers "became suspicious of additional criminal activity" during the traffic stop and used a trained police dog in their investigation. The dog "alerted to the odor of illegal drugs in the vehicle."

A subsequent search of the car revealed methamphetamine, marijuana and a 9mm handgun, the report said.

The car's driver, 50-year-old Lisa Marie Hancock of Franklin, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine with a firearm and pointing a firearm, both felonies, and misdemeanor allegations of reckless driving and possession of marijuana.

Hancock was transported to the Ripley County Jail.

