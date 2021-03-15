ISP partners with DEA for 20th Drug Take Back Day

Sites around the state will accept expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs and covers both pills and liquid medications.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is partnering with the DEA for the 20th nationwide "Prescription Drug Take Back Day." It allows people to properly dispose of prescription drugs and at the same time helps prevent prescription drug abuse and theft.

Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken. Needles of any kind will not be accepted.

Prescription Drug Take Back Day is free and anonymous with no questions asked.

Medications can be dropped off at any Indiana State Police Post, except the Toll Road Post. The event will be on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.