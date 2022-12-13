State troopers catch drivers going more than 100 mph

ISP told 13News Luis Fernandez was going 117 mph in a 55 mph construction zone.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police report they caught two speeders Tuesday, both going more than 100 mph.

One of those speeders was caught in Hendricks County. ISP told 13News Luis Fernandez was going 117 mph in a 55 mph construction zone.

The trooper said Fernandez was driving westbound on I-70 at 3:45 a.m., and they were able to get him pulled over near the Plainfield exit.

ISP claims Fernandez's blood alcohol concentration was twice the legal limit.

ISP also pointed out that construction workers were out on I-70 working at the time they pulled Fernandez over.

Troopers also caught a second speeder in Sullivan County.

They claim the driver was going 104 mph in a 55 mph zone on US 41.