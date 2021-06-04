ISP make arrests and shuts down large theft ring in southern Indiana

Police were able to recover a series of stolen trailers, battery-powered tools and saws, and a four-wheeler.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — An investigation that begin in February finished this week as police arrested multiple people in a large theft ring.

Indiana State Police were called in January for a stolen trailer and a catalytic converter cut off a truck at a utility company in Lawrence County.

While investigating, ISP learned departments in Lawrence, Monroe, Orange, Washington, Martin, and Dubois counties were all investigating catalytic converter thefts. Indiana Conservation Officers were also investigating catalytic converter thefts from state properties in the area.

The departments began working together, sharing tips and evidence. That led them to Adam Brewer, 31, of Bedford; Uriah Stickney, 27, of Bedford; Nicholas Arthur, 29, of Bedford; and Jeffrey Deckard, 29, of Bedford.

Police were able to recover a series of stolen trailers, battery-powered tools and saws, and a four-wheeler.

The investigation led to a series of charges against multiple suspects, including:

Adam Brewer

Corrupt business influence (Level 5 felony) Theft (converters) over $750 (Level 6 felony) - 15 counts Theft of property (tools) over $750 (Level 6 felony) Theft of a motor vehicle (four-wheeler) (Level 6 felony) Theft (trailer) over $750 (Level 6 felony) Criminal mischief over $750 (Class A misdemeanor) - 15 counts Unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle (Class B misdemeanor)

Uriah Stickney

Corrupt business influence (Level 5 felony) Theft (converters) over $750 (Level 6 felony) - 12 counts Theft (trailer) over $750 (Level 6 felony) Criminal mischief over $750 (Class A misdemeanor) - 12 counts

Nicholas Arthur

Corrupt business influence (Level 5 felony) Theft (converters) over $750 (Level 6 felony) - 5 counts Theft (trailer) over $750 (Level 6 felony) Criminal mischief over $750 (Class A misdemeanor) - 5 counts

Jeffrey Deckard

Theft of a motor vehicle (four-wheeler) (Level 6 felony)