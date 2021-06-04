ISP make arrests and shuts down large theft ring in southern Indiana

LAWRENCE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — An investigation that begin in February finished this week as police arrested multiple people in a large theft ring.
Indiana State Police were called in January for a stolen trailer and a catalytic converter cut off a truck at a utility company in Lawrence County.
While investigating, ISP learned departments in Lawrence, Monroe, Orange, Washington, Martin, and Dubois counties were all investigating catalytic converter thefts. Indiana Conservation Officers were also investigating catalytic converter thefts from state properties in the area.
The departments began working together, sharing tips and evidence. That led them to Adam Brewer, 31, of Bedford; Uriah Stickney, 27, of Bedford; Nicholas Arthur, 29, of Bedford; and Jeffrey Deckard, 29, of Bedford.
Police were able to recover a series of stolen trailers, battery-powered tools and saws, and a four-wheeler.
The investigation led to a series of charges against multiple suspects, including:
Adam Brewer
- Corrupt business influence (Level 5 felony)
- Theft (converters) over $750 (Level 6 felony) - 15 counts
- Theft of property (tools) over $750 (Level 6 felony)
- Theft of a motor vehicle (four-wheeler) (Level 6 felony)
- Theft (trailer) over $750 (Level 6 felony)
- Criminal mischief over $750 (Class A misdemeanor) - 15 counts
- Unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle (Class B misdemeanor)
Uriah Stickney
- Corrupt business influence (Level 5 felony)
- Theft (converters) over $750 (Level 6 felony) - 12 counts
- Theft (trailer) over $750 (Level 6 felony)
- Criminal mischief over $750 (Class A misdemeanor) - 12 counts
Nicholas Arthur
- Corrupt business influence (Level 5 felony)
- Theft (converters) over $750 (Level 6 felony) - 5 counts
- Theft (trailer) over $750 (Level 6 felony)
- Criminal mischief over $750 (Class A misdemeanor) - 5 counts
Jeffrey Deckard
- Theft of a motor vehicle (four-wheeler) (Level 6 felony)
