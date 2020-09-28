ISP investigating four Indy interstate shootings in four days, road rage blamed in most

Investigators do not believe these shootings are related to one another.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating four interstate shootings over the weekend in Indianapolis. The shootings wounded one person and damaged at least four cars.

The first shooting happened Friday around 3:30 p.m. on I-465 near Harding Street. People in a purple Nissan Altima with a chrome grill, fired several rounds at a red Dodge Ram pulling a trailer loaded with lumber. Fortunately nobody in the truck was injured.

The second shooting happened just hours later, Sept. 25, around 10:15 p.m., when a dark sedan fired shots at a gold Lexus. There were two 17-year-olds in the Lexus and one was injured by broken glass.

Sunday afternoon, Sept. 27, at about 4:30 p.m., a brown semi-tractor trailer was struck by gunfire on I-74 westbound just west of I-465. The driver of the semi was not injured. Detectives are looking for an older model tan Chevrolet Tahoe.

Early Monday, Sept. 28, around 2:30 a.m., an 18-year-old man was shot while driving a grey Chevrolet Impala on I-465 northbound near I-65 on the city's west side. The man was driven to the hospital by a good Samaritan. The suspect vehicle in this shooting was a black Dodge Charger with tinted windows.

Investigators do not believe these shootings are related to one another, but they do believe road rage was involved in three of the four shootings.