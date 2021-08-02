ISP investigating arson at historic covered bridge in Greene County

According to firefighters, a fire had been set on one of the structural beams.

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating a fire at a historic covered bridge in Greene County. Troopers were called to the Plummer Creek Covered Bridge in the area of S. Baseline Road and County Road 25 West in Bloomfield on Sunday.

The Taylor Township Fire Department responded to extinguish a fire that caused damage to the bridge, which is also known as the A.M. Kennedy & Sons Covered Bridge. According to firefighters, a fire had been set on one of the structural beams. Crews were able to quickly get it put out.

The bridge, built in 1883, is closed right now until it can be checked to make sure it is safe for traffic.