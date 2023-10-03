ISP, IMPD arrest 9 people in latest spinning events in Indianapolis

Police said the owner of the parking lot where the illegal event happened recently spent more than $60,000 to resurface and paint his parking lot.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police and IMPD are cracking down on a trend called "spinning."

In the past year, police have made more than 40 arrests and recovered over 80 stolen vehicles in these incidents.

State police said the most recent incidents happened March 4 at three Indianapolis locations involving more than 100 cars, which resulted in nine arrests. Investigators are currently pursuing leads on others who were involved.

One of those events happened in a private parking lot near West 34th Street and Lafayette Road on the city's west side. Police said the owner of the parking lot, who had recently spent more than $60,000 to resurface and paint his parking lot, did not give the people permission to hold the illegal spinning event. The parking lot is now heavily damaged from the event.

According to state police, spinning is a trend of utilizing a public park, parking lot, street, intersections or interstate to perform an action commonly referred to as a doughnut in a vehicle. Police said several other cars are used to block roads or parking lots, and dozens of people put themselves in dangerous positions to try to record or touch the spinning cars.

Police said these events are held without proper permits, and once the cars leave the events, they are likely to race one another on the streets.

Indiana State Police said there are legal and permitted spinning events in Indianapolis, but the events they're investigating are not happening legally.

Police arrested the following people March 4:

Eusebio Felipe Moreno Jr., 21, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle

Luis F. Campillo, 18, criminal recklessness

Anthony Henderson, 25, criminal recklessness

John L. Baker, 20, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and criminal recklessness

Craig Murry, 23, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, driving while suspended and reckless driving

Shelby Waugh, 21, resisting law enforcement (misdemeanor)

Marquis Gibbs, 24, possession of drug paraphernalia

Patrick Gerlach, 20, criminal recklessness

Kadryn Williams, 21, criminal recklessness

"The Indiana State Police will continue to commit necessary resources to target these illegal and dangerous events. Legitimate car clubs, concerned citizens and community members have played a vital role in providing information to assist detectives with these investigations," said Indiana State Police Area Five Investigations Commander, Lieutenant Jeff Hearon. "The disregard for public safety and personal property shown by these groups is egregious, and we are committed to holding them accountable for their reckless behavior."